Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, highlighted the importance of the World Government Summit (WGS) in allowing youth to participate in the decision making.
Ahead of WGS, he attended the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders. In a series of tweets, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE leaders’ vision has empowered Emirati youth to support national development.
He added that WGS reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to involve young people in the decision-making process