Sharjah: Around 1,500 low income workers benefited from pre-iftar free health check up camps held at Sharjah’s Abu Bakr Al Seddiqi Mosque over the weekend.

Doctors from the nearby Burjeel Specialty Hospital on Al Kuwait Street were at hand to screen workers for hypertension and diabetes and recommend appropriate treatment. “These workers play an crucial role in the development of the UAE. As part of our corporate social responsibility we felt it was important to give back to them,” said Rohit Srivastava, CEO, Burjeel Hospital, Sharjah.

Emirati banker Ahmad Baqer Al Ahli, who volunteered at the event, said many workers had never had a health check up and were hence reluctant to get themselves screened.