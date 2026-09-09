Win Dh5,000 in credit with talabat’s back-to-school campaign, The Good Stuff Giveaway

With schools back in session across the UAE, families are once again settling into the familiar rhythm of early starts, packed lunches, school runs and busy weeknight dinners. That means more errands and more orders for many households. talabat is looking to make that routine a little less stressful and a lot more rewarding with its The Good Stuff Giveaway campaign.

The UAE-wide campaign from one of the region's leading everyday apps gives customers the chance to win Dh5,000 in talabat credit simply by placing their regular food and grocery orders.

Customers who make three orders in a week are automatically entered into a weekly draw, with every additional three orders earning another entry.

The campaign runs until September 21 and will see 20 winners selected each week, with 100 winners in total.

“Back-to-school season can be hectic for families, and we wanted to make it a little more rewarding,” said Simonida Subotic, Vice President & Managing Director, talabat UAE. “Whether it’s grabbing snacks for the week or ordering a quick dinner after school pickup, every order brings customers closer to winning.”

The promotion applies across both food and grocery orders, allowing customers to enter through purchases they may already be making as they settle back into the school routine.

Partnership with GEM Education

And that’s not all. talabat is extending its back-to-school activity beyond the app through a partnership between talabat mart and GEMS Education.