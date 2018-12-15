Dubai: Ash is a 23-year-old who has lived all his life in the UAE. Having passed out of a Sharjah school, he went on to complete his engineering in a Dubai college. He now has a sales job with a construction company. His work requires him to travel extensively within the region and he wishes he could converse in Arabic. “I have studied the language in school, but beyond recognising the basic alphabets and numbers, I can’t understanding anything in Arabic,” he rues.