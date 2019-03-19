The Indian High School in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: From April, students of grades five to 10 in The Indian High School in Oud Metha will have to attend classes on another campus for a month on a rotation basis as the senior school campus is undergoing renovation.

In a circular issued to parents, the school, which has three campuses in Dubai, revealed that students of two grades from the Oud Metha campus will be shifted to The Indian International School in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Explaining that the school was short of 22 classrooms and lab facilities for one cohort (two grades), CEO Ashok Kumar stated that they had decided to utilise the additional space at the sister school which was set aside for future growth plans.

“A schedule has been drafted in such a way that no cohort will be using the IIS, DSO campus for more than a calendar month which has a maximum of about 22 working days,” he said, appealing to parents to cooperate.

To minimise disruptions to students’ bus timings, the school decided to reduce the number of periods from eight to seven and offer free transportation from the senior campus to the DSO campus for the transition period. To make up for the lost periods, students will have to attend three Saturday classes. Teachers and fees would remain the same.

Speaking to Gulf News, Kumar said the school had made arrangements till the end of November because students of Grade 10 and 12 would not be attending regular classes for most of the remaining months in the academic year due to their study leave, model exams and final board exams.

“This is fair for all students. The school has done an excellent arrangement. It won’t cause any inconvenience to parents and students. We all can manage for a short period of time,” said Kavita Chugani, whose daughter is going to grade 7.