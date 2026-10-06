Why early years matter: Inside My Nursery Dubai's approach to learning and care

A child’s first years of education do far more than prepare them for the classroom. They are a period when confidence, communication, curiosity, independence and social skills begin to take shape. For parents, choosing a nursery is therefore one of the first major decisions they make about the environment in which their child will learn, develop and build relationships beyond the home.

In Dubai, that decision sits within a wider ambition for education. The emirate’s Education 33 Strategy aims to position Dubai as a world-class learning destination, with high-quality education, learner well-being and lifelong development central to the system. The owners of My Nursery Dubai believe those expectations should begin in the earliest years, when many of the foundations for later learning are first formed.

Trust is also built over time. My Nursery Dubai has roots in the city dating back to 1985, giving it decades of history within Dubai’s early years community. Under its current ownership, the nursery has been renovated and its educational approach refreshed, combining established presence with a more contemporary environment for families in the city. For parents placing a young child into care for the first time, that continuity can be especially reassuring.