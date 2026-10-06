Why early years matter: Inside My Nursery Dubai's approach to learning and care

My Nursery Dubai offers an environment where children learn to be curious and confident
A child’s first years of education do far more than prepare them for the classroom. They are a period when confidence, communication, curiosity, independence and social skills begin to take shape. For parents, choosing a nursery is therefore one of the first major decisions they make about the environment in which their child will learn, develop and build relationships beyond the home.
In Dubai, that decision sits within a wider ambition for education. The emirate’s Education 33 Strategy aims to position Dubai as a world-class learning destination, with high-quality education, learner well-being and lifelong development central to the system. The owners of My Nursery Dubai believe those expectations should begin in the earliest years, when many of the foundations for later learning are first formed.
Trust is also built over time. My Nursery Dubai has roots in the city dating back to 1985, giving it decades of history within Dubai’s early years community. Under its current ownership, the nursery has been renovated and its educational approach refreshed, combining established presence with a more contemporary environment for families in the city. For parents placing a young child into care for the first time, that continuity can be especially reassuring.
For parents researching best nursery in Dubai, however, longevity and appearance are only part of the decision. What matters is how children are taught, how teachers respond to individual needs and whether the setting gives each child enough security to explore with confidence.
My Nursery Dubai follows the British Early Years Foundation Stage for children from three months to five years. The framework supports development across communication and language, physical growth, personal and social development, literacy, mathematics, understanding the world and expressive arts. The nursery enriches this with Montessori-inspired activities that encourage children to explore, make choices and become increasingly independent.
The emphasis is on learning through experience. Play, movement, creative activities, stories, practical tasks and conversation are woven into the day, helping children build skills without turning early education into a smaller version of formal school. A dedicated key teacher gets to know each child’s personality, interests, needs and progress, while learning is adapted to their individual stage, strengths and pace.
Arabic is also introduced in an age-appropriate way while English remains the main language of the British EYFS programme. In a multicultural city, this gives children exposure to the language and local context around them while maintaining an international educational framework. It reflects the nursery’s broader aim of combining global standards with a meaningful connection to Dubai.
The physical environment has been another focus. Families can view the nursery’s learning and play spaces, which include classrooms, an indoor soft play area, imaginative play areas, a reading corner, an outdoor garden and outdoor play areas. These spaces are intended to support movement, creativity, quieter learning and social interaction across different stages of development.
Facilities, however, do not create trust on their own. My Nursery Dubai also publishes centre policies for parents covering safeguarding, health and safety, inclusion, illness and allergies, emergency procedures, collection arrangements and partnerships with families. Parents are kept involved through regular updates, meetings and progress discussions, helping nursery and homework together around the child’s development.
Practical considerations matter as well. The nursery is on Al Wasl Road and serves families around Al Wasl, Jumeirah, City Walk and surrounding areas. Its core day runs from 8am to 1.30pm, with early drop-off from 6.30am and extended after care until 5.30pm. Holiday programmes outside published term dates provide additional continuity for families during school breaks.
No website or search ranking can make the final decision for a parent. Families considering nursery can book a nursery tour, meet the team and see how children learn, play and interact in the environment for themselves.
The search for the right nursery in Dubai is ultimately less about finding a universal winner than finding the right fit. Curriculum matters, but so do safety, language, care, communication and the way a child is treated as an individual. For My Nursery Dubai, the standard expected from education in the city begins with creating an environment where children can feel secure enough to be curious, supported enough to grow and confident enough to take their next step.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.