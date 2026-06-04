Why active birthday parties are becoming the celebration of choice for UAE families

Birthday celebrations have evolved significantly over the years. Today, many parents are looking beyond traditional party venues and are increasingly choosing experiences that keep children active, engaged and entertained while creating lasting memories for family and friends.

Across the UAE, the trend towards experience-led celebrations continues to grow, with families seeking venues that combine excitement, social interaction and convenience in one location. Active entertainment destinations such as Air Maniax and Street Maniax have become popular choices for parents who want to provide children with a memorable birthday experience while removing much of the stress associated with planning and organising a party.

Since launching in 2018, Air Maniax and Street Maniax have grown into one of the UAE’s leading indoor family entertainment brands, welcoming more than 1 million guests annually and hosting over 7,000 birthday parties each year across nine locations throughout the UAE. Recent expansions, including Air Maniax Motor City at First Avenue Mall and Air Maniax Nad Al Sheba Mall, reflect the growing demand for active family entertainment experiences and destination-based celebrations across the region.

At Air Maniax, children can explore giant inflatable adventures, obstacle courses, activity zones and exciting attractions designed to encourage movement, imagination and teamwork. Meanwhile, Street Maniax offers a high-energy environment featuring trampolines, parkour elements, ninja-style challenges and adrenaline-fuelled attractions that appeal to older children and teenagers.

Good for children

Parents are increasingly prioritising experiences that encourage physical activity, social interaction and confidence building, while creating memorable moments that bring family and friends together.

In an increasingly digital world, many parents are seeking opportunities for children to step away from screens and engage in active, real-world experiences. Activity-based celebrations encourage children to move, explore, interact face-to-face with friends and create lasting memories through shared experiences rather than screen time.

“Families today are looking for more than just a party venue — they want an experience that children will remember long after the celebration has ended,” said Riyaz Suterwalla, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Air Maniax and Street Maniax. “At Air Maniax and Street Maniax, we are passionate about creating experiences that bring families together through active play, adventure and shared memories. As parents increasingly look for ways to balance screen time with real-world experiences, we have seen growing demand for celebrations that encourage children to move, explore, interact with friends and create lasting memories in a safe, engaging and professionally managed environment.”

Convenient for parents

One of the key factors driving the popularity of activity-based parties is convenience. Many parents are looking for complete party solutions that include attractions, food, entertainment and dedicated hosts, allowing them to focus on celebrating with family and friends rather than managing logistics.

Safety and cleanliness remain central to the experience. Attractions are supervised by trained team members and supported by rigorous operational procedures, regular safety inspections and comprehensive cleaning programmes, ensuring a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for guests.

Parents are equally important to the experience. While children enjoy the attractions, adults can relax in a café and seating areas, socialise with guests and enjoy the celebration without the pressure of organising every detail themselves.

The appeal of active birthday parties spans a wide age range, from younger children celebrating their first school birthdays through to teenagers seeking more adventurous experiences. With options for private party rooms, themed celebrations, entertainment add-ons and exclusive venue hire, families can tailor events to suit their individual preferences and budgets.

By combining adventure, social interaction and convenience, activity-based birthday parties are helping redefine how families celebrate special occasions, creating experiences that are as enjoyable for parents as they are for children.

There has never been a better time for families to celebrate together through active play, shared experiences and unforgettable memories.

To learn more, visit Air Maniax and Street Maniax online or follow their social media channels for the latest updates and party inspiration.