UAE-based Kerala expat Praveen Nair and family who passed away in Nepal, early on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

“I will be back on time.”

That was the promise made by Dubai-based engineer Praveen Krishnan Nair to his aunt before flying to Nepal for a holiday with his family and friends. A promise he could not keep.

Nair and family including his wife Saranya and three children Sreebhadra, 9 years, Aarcha, 8 years and Abhinav, 7 years, along with three others passed away at their holiday resort earlier today, Tuesday. They died from asphyxiation because of a gas heater.

Medical professionals state that people can die of asphyxiation when their body is deprived of oxygen because of inhalation of toxic fumes such as carbon monoxide, which can initially result in unconsciousness followed by suffocation.

Nair was on holiday with his college friends, all of who had completed engineering from the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Eight people, all sleeping in the same room, passed away from asphyxiation at a resort in Daman, Nepal.

A close relative told Gulf News that the couple were residents of the UAE and stayed in an apartment in Dubai Investment Park till over a year ago. His wife moved back to Kochi, Kerala, with their three kids to continue her studies.

Praveen Nair's three children Sreebhadra, 9 years, Aarcha, 8 years and Abhinav, 7 years Image Credit: Supplied, exclusive

Nair loved to travel and could speak many languages such as Arabic, German, Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English. His cousin told Gulf News: “He worked as an engineer in Dubai, and had taken leave from work to celebrate his children’s birthdays.”

The family were in Nepal to celebrate the birthdays of their three children, all of who were born in January.

One of Nair’s aunts said: “On January 11, he travelled to Kochi and on Saturday travelled to Nepal. He was supposed to return to Kerala to attend a cousin’s wedding. He told me before leaving that he will return in time for the wedding.”

Nair’s parents, both of who suffer from heart ailments, have not been informed about the deaths. She added: “A year and a half back, Sandhya (Saranya’s nickname) moved to Kochi in Kerala to complete her studies. She was doing her Masters in Pharmaceuticals from the Amrita Institute of Medical Science, in the city. Her three children were studying in a Kochi school.”

While Nair worked with a Dubai-based company, Saranya was a homemaker. According to a close relative, Saranya was very focused on raising her children well. Called by her nickname Sandhya, she would be the first to reach family celebrations and events in Kerala, when she was in Dubai.

Nair's three children Sreebhadra, 9 years, Aarcha, 8 years and Abhinav, 7 years with their grandfather (Saranya's father). Image Credit: Supplied, exclusive

The Nepal police were alerted after the rest of the group staying in another room went to check on them.