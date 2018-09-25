Abu Dhabi: Most road accidents occur on Thursdays in Abu Dhabi, compared to other days of the week, a senior official said.

“This is a global trend. People rush towards their destinations on the day before the weekend, causing more accidents,” said Shmsa Al Muharrami, Engineer Traffic Service at the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.

She said Thursdays record at least 15 per cent more accidents than other days of the week. Although elaborate figures were not available, she said most of the accidents occurred during peak hours, including the evening.

“Many people from other emirates who work in Abu Dhabi rush back to their homes just before the weekend.” Their rush may cause accidents, she said.