Dream Island is a money rewarding online game platform with a professional football analysis team in place to predict and produce running commentary about the upcoming games. Predict the next round and win rewards immediately.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Portugal went through to the Euro 2020 last 16 with a 2-2 draw against Group F winners France, Spain romped their way into the Euro 2020 knockout stages with a comfortable win over Slovakia in their final group stage fixture.

Italy, Netherlands, France, England, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Portugal are all the big teams that have been successfully qualified, and that we love to watch.

Due to the pandemic, there was a change in soccer substitutions rule which helped traditionally powerful teams to enlarge their capacities and techniques while these changes might have caused the opposite for other teams. Hence, we, the Dream Island football experts, expect this tournament’s winner will be one of the 8 teams mentioned above.

Never forget: Getting through is half the battle

Top Half

Italy vs Austria (London), Belgium vs Portugal (Bilbao); Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen) and France vs Switzerland (Bucharest); after the winner is determined from the 4 games, two teams will fight each other to determine a place in the final.

Bottom half

Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam), Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest); Sweden vs Ukraine (Bucharest) and England vs Germany (Glasgow). After the winner is determined from the 4 games, two teams will fight each other to determine a place in the final.

During matches, all football fans focus on the striker and whether he’d score goals, while, football managers observe and analyze things differently. They pay more attention on the “lower body” of the team and that quick and smooth transaction from defense to attack. A team is like a person’s body if there’s a lower back pain then the whole body won’t function properly.

For the knockout stage, Dream Island’s team prepared a brief of the eight giants' midfielders’ teams. As there are a number of teams who reached the ‘Round of 16’ despite some huge question marks looming over their performances.

Can England score enough to win? Can Germany defend enough to win? Can Denmark overcome the absence and corresponding emotional toll stemming from Christian Eriksen’s terrifying cardiac incident in the opener? Is Spain the team that scored one goal against Sweden and Spain or the one that hung a five-spot on Slovakia?

For the Italian squad, Jorginho's defense relies on the reading the game and excellent foresight to force the opponent to lose the ball. He is relatively strong in controlling the rhythm and orchestrating his attacks, however, he struggles with controlling the ball, which makes him unable to push forward like Kante. Thus the coordination between these two is quite good. Also, after the return of Verratti, Italy's team body is even stronger.

For Portugal, the reigning champion, survived the group of death and will have a matchup set with 2018 FIFA World Cup third-place finisher Belgium, led by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne. Portugal will hardly go far, and it is very likely that they will fail to defend the title.

Spain is far from its peak. Sure this is not the greatest Spain team in history. There is inexperience across the squad but there is also talent enough to progress beyond the group stages. Failing to do that will be an embarrassment for a country that produces great footballers ever so often.

The smart money is still with France. Les Bleus have star power up and down the pitch, are defensively sound, can strike on the counter and have already proved they can win at the highest level.

On a night with more ups and downs than a rollercoaster ride, Germany needed a late equalizer to make sure they progressed from the group stage for a seventh time in eight major international tournaments. Joachim Low's reign appeared set for an unexpectedly early end when they trailed both 1-0 and 2-1 in Munich, with Adam Szalai's opener seeing Germany become one of only four sides to concede first in all three of their group outings, after Turkey, North Macedonia and Poland.

Although Holland won all three games, its opponents in the group were weak. The Jackpot ticket for Holland to be qualified to the next stage was high. The Netherlands cruised to top spot in Group C and will face a third-placed team from one of Group D, E or F in the round of 16. As for Ukraine, they had to nervously await results in the final three groups but thanks to Spain's destruction of Slovakia combined with Sweden beating Poland, they're through. With three points and a goal difference of minus one they finish ahead of Finland and Slovakia who both also had three points.

And finally, England, who finished top of the group with two wins and a draw, did not concede a single goal. The biggest discovery in the group stage came from Leeds United's Phillips, who, along with Rice created an unbeatable duo.

Creativity has rarely been England’s greatest strength, but that could change in time for a tournament in the summer of 2021 however, they are even stronger than they were three years ago.

Dream Island expects England and France to go further and reach the finals.

