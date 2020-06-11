UAE visa Image Credit: File picture. For illustrative purpose only.

Abu Dhabi: UAE residents who have cancelled their permits after March 1, 2020, will either have to change their visa status or leave the country in order to avoid paying overstay fines after the cancellation grace period, a government official told Gulf News.

As per the order announced by the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship, residents whose visas have expired after March 1, 2020, will have an extension of the visa accorded to them until the end of December 2020, as part of the country’s measures to support the public to mitigate the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the order does not include those who have cancelled their residency.

The official told Gulf News that people with cancelled residency permits need to change their status by getting a new residency or visit visa while they are inside the country to change their status or leave the country before the one-month grace period expires.

“The UAE aims to help people affected by COVID-19 circumstances. Expired visa and residency permits after March 1 this year will be extended till the end of December 2020 to give the visa holders time to change their status or leave the UAE. Residents who have cancelled their permits after March 1, 2020 need to change their status by getting a new work visa or a visit visa while they are inside the UAE to avoid fines,” the official said.

“Some people who were staying illegally in the country before the pandemic need to take responsibility and not use the pandemic as an excuse,” he noted.

He said that UAE government has helped those who have been staying illegally from before March 1, 2020, by waiving their fines if they leave the country before August 18.

To be on the safe side, officials urged people to call government hotlines and check to get a proper answer as sometimes the situation is different.