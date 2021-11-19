Dubai: UAE residents enjoyed showers in many parts of the country, which were enhanced due to cloud seeding, on Friday.
Social media users shared videos and pictures of the rain online.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy especially in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Sharjah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.
Rain of varying intensities hit these areas on Friday afternoon. Cloud seeding was used to increase the amount of rain.
The NCM issued yellow and orange warning due to the cloud activity.
Convective cloud formation is also expected on Saturday, with the chance of rainfall decreasing as the week progresses.