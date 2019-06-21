190621 rain in sharjah
It’s windy and raining with dark clouds in Sharjah. Temperature suddenly dropped from 41 Celsius to 32. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents are experiencing an afternoon of rain and slight winds on Friday as moderate to heavy rain hit different parts of the UAE. 

Rain in Al Madam area of Sharjah Twitter

Tweets from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Al Madam and Nazwa areas of Sharjah were most affected, with showers also reported in Margham, and Lehbab in Dubai.

Dubai witnesses strong winds and sudden rain Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sudden weather change in Sharjah and other Emirates Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Denin Jacob/Gulf News reader
Strong winds, rain and overcast skies in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Denin Jacob/Gulf News reader
Strong winds, rain and overcast skies in Dubai. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Videos posted on the Storm Centre social media account, which is dedicated to extreme weather, showed heavy rains and high winds with towering black clouds rolling across Sharjah.

The NCM issued a warning for dust and reduced visibility of less than 1,000-metres over some eastern areas.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police warned motorists and residents to exercise extra caution and avoid the sea. Motorists were also urged to drive carefully because of wet roads.