Dubai: Residents are experiencing an afternoon of rain and slight winds on Friday as moderate to heavy rain hit different parts of the UAE.
Tweets from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Al Madam and Nazwa areas of Sharjah were most affected, with showers also reported in Margham, and Lehbab in Dubai.
Videos posted on the Storm Centre social media account, which is dedicated to extreme weather, showed heavy rains and high winds with towering black clouds rolling across Sharjah.
The NCM issued a warning for dust and reduced visibility of less than 1,000-metres over some eastern areas.
Meanwhile, Sharjah Police warned motorists and residents to exercise extra caution and avoid the sea. Motorists were also urged to drive carefully because of wet roads.