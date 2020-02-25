The highest temperature recorded over the country was 35.4 °C in Madinat Zayed

It will be a pleasant morning in the UAE today with mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather according to the National Center of Meteorology.

It also looks like a good day for outdoor activities, there are no weather warnings for Tuesday so far.

A light breeze is expected, the NCM: "Light to moderate winds," are expected at the speed of 24-25km/hr going up to a maximum of 34-35km/hr.

Monday saw a rise in temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country was 35.4 °C in Madinat Zayed at 4pm. Temperatures across the country will remain high as compared to last week. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 30 – 34°C in internal areas, 32 – 36 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will be up to 23 – 27 °C.

However, a drop in temperature is expected in the coming days. According to the NCM's weekly forecast, weather on Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be: "hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy, with a drop in temperatures."