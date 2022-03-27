Planning of going outdoors? Be careful as the weather is dusty with strong winds and rough seas.
The weather bureau has issued an alert due to rough seas with wave height reaching 10 feet in the Arabian Gulf until 6pm on Sunday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another decrease in temperatures.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 29 and 35°C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 38.1°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.15pm local time.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 15.4°C in Damtha in Al Ain at 5.30am UAE local time.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
UAE residents can expect some moderate to fresh and strong Northwesterly winds at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas. It will be windy at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
Be careful if you are sailing as the sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.