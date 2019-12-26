Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Despite a fall in temperatures, UAE residents can expect humid weather in parts of the country today.

If you’re heading outdoors in the evening, we advise you to wear lighter materials to avoid feeling to hot, but cary a jacket in case of a sudden weather change.

The National Center of Meteorology stated that seas will be moderate and strong winds will blow over some parts of the country.

This humid weather will continue till Friday, December 27. Residents can expect an increase in cloud cover over some areas.

In general, temperatures will be between 18°C to 25°C. If you’re planning a road trip then we advise residents to be on the look out for a change in weather conditions.