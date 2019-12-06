Humidity to be between 60% to 70% and seas will be moderate

Dubai: Rainfall was reported over parts of Fujairah, as the National Center of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms next week.

This rainy weather is expected to continue till December 11, and will intensify from Sunday. Residents can expect thunderstorms next week.

If you’re heading towards Fujairah or another emirate this morning, take precautions and carry an umbrella as cloud cover is expected to increase, leaving a chance of more rain in the UAE.

In general, seas will be moderate and humidity will be between 60 to 70 per cent .

Temperatures will decrease and residents can expect cooler weather in the coming days. In the last few days, the lowest temperature has been between 8° to 9°C at the Jais Mountains.