Dubai: It’s going to be a pleasant start to the week for UAE residents as cool temperatures and cloudy skies prevail on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Hazy skies are also expected in the UAE. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Maximum humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent and be at its highest at night and on Monday morning.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s on average with minimum temperatures being within 18°C ‐ 23°C.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with sunny skies.