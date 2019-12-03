Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are likely to receive heavy rainfall today

UAE will have cloudy skies today (Tuesday), it might even rain in some parts.

According to the National Center of Meteorology: "Partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas, with a chance of some rainfall especially over the islands, northern and eastern areas", is expected.

Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. And, there are chances of rainfall in the islands of Dalma, Abu Musa, and Tunb Soghra.

Across the country, "light to moderate winds" will make the day pleasant, especially due to cooler weather. Temperatures across the country will reach a maximum of 26-30 °C in internal areas, 25-28 °C in islands and coastal areas and 16-20 °C in the mountainous regions.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 8.2 °C in Jais Mountain at 6.30am and the highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 30.7 °C in Razeen at 2.30pm.

The relative humidity will increase by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas especially westward, with a probability of fog/mist formation.