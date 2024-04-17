After heavy downpours across the UAE yesterday, light rain was reported in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, early morning today.

There has been a significant drop in temperatures across the Emirates due to the rains.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow alerts in Al Ain, warning motorists of fog and reduced horizontal visibility on roads, till 9.00 am.

According to the NCM, it will be cloudy during the day, especially in the eastern parts of the country.

“Low clouds will appear over the East coast with a chance of some rain bearing clouds formation by afternoon especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah”, the NCM reported.

Instagram account @storm.ae shared a video of rain in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday morning.

Residents have been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas, and motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29-33°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-31°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

In its daily weather update, the NCM said that moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds at the speed of 20 – 35, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.