Dubai: Heading outdoors? You might want to wear light colours, comfortable clothes as it's going to be a hot day in the UAE on Tuesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be hot, sunny to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 45 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 40 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 36°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 49.8°C in Watid in Al Dhafra area at 3pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
Winds in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.