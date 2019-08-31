High humidity can cause fog and mist formation that can hinder visibility on roads

Dubai: It’s going to be a humid and hot Saturday, with temperatures reaching up to 46 °C.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be generally clear with a chance of cloud formation in eastern, such as Fujairah, parts of the UAE.

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning Sunday.

High humidity can cause fog and mist formation that can hinder visibility on the road, drivers are urged to take necessary precautions.

Throughout the day, winds are expected repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 39- 46°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 26 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

Abu Dhabi is expected to be the warmest out of the emirates with highs of 46°C expected.

If you are planning to go outdoors during the day, take necessary precautions. Carry an umbrella to protect yourself from direct sunlight, stay hydrated and avoid wearing heavy clothing.