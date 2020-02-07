The NCM has issued red and yellow warning due to foggy conditions in certain parts

Foggy morning in Dubai (File photo) Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads during foggy conditions in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair to partly cloudy and the relative humidity will increase during night and Saturday morning over some coastal and northern areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.

The NCM has issued red and yellow warning due to foggy conditions over Abu Dhabi Al Ain roads, parts of Dubai and Sharjah.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.