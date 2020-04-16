Highlights
- It's going to rain accompanied with lightning and thunder today
- Sea will be moderate to rough
UAE residents can expect some rainfall, lightning and thunder today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall of different intensity over scattered areas, with lightning and thunder at times during daytime. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to slippery roads during rain.
We can expect some moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 20 – 35, reaching 45 km/hr. Winds will be strong at times causing blowing dust and sand. Wind speed decreases by night.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some scattered areas with a chance of fog formation.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 and 34 °C. And, the lowest will be between 21 and 23 °C.