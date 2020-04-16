Rainfall across the UAE on April 13 Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Highlights It's going to rain accompanied with lightning and thunder today

Sea will be moderate to rough

UAE residents can expect some rainfall, lightning and thunder today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall of different intensity over scattered areas, with lightning and thunder at times during daytime. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to slippery roads during rain.

We can expect some moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 20 – 35, reaching 45 km/hr. Winds will be strong at times causing blowing dust and sand. Wind speed decreases by night.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some scattered areas with a chance of fog formation.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

NCM weather report Image Credit: Twitter/NCM

Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.