Sea will be rough in Arabian Gulf and Oman sea

Dubai: UAE residents will experience rainfall with thunder at times across the emirates especially in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah today.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the roads will be slippery during wet weather.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy with convective clouds formation eastward of the UAE by afternoon.

The convective clouds amount will increase gradually by evening and night westward, extending over scattered areas of the country by Wednesday morning, associated with rainfall of different intensities, and embedded with thunder at times.

We can expect some fresh to strong winds, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility especially with clouds. It will be too windy with a speed of 25 - 35 km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, becoming very rough by night especially with clouds and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 30 °C.