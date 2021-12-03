Dubai: Planning a picnic this evening? The weather will be perfect for it with partly cloudy and pleasant weather in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, cloudy weather and a possibility of rain is expected in the nothern parts of the UAE.
According the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "Fair to partly cloudy in general. Clouds will appear over some northern areas and sea, may be associated with light rainfall."
Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and the surrounding regions have been recieving rainfall over the last few days this week. However, the weather became stable on Thursday.
Temperatures see a dip. In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 27-30°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 28-31°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 18-22°C.
Minimum temperatures at night will fall to 16-22°C in coastal regions, 14-19°C in the internal parts of country, and in the mountainous regions, temperatures will drop to 11-16°C.
The lowest minimum temperature recorded today was 9.2°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 6.45am.
Expect a slight breeze through the day. The NCM in the daily weather forecast predicted: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea by night."
The NCM added that relative humidity will increase towards night and is expected to hit 80 - 80 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The NCM added: "Humid by night and Saturday morning with probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas especially Eastward."
The sea along the UAE's coastle will be relatively calm to moderate, the NCM added.