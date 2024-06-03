UAE motorists are urged to drive with caution on Monday morning as thick fog engulfs Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and Sharjah. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 8.30am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dense fog was reported in Ajban, Sweihan, Al Wathba and other areas of Abu Dhabi this morning. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog, the alert further warned.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hour, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, with a gradual increase in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 38°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times in the Northwest to Southwest direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.