Image Credit: Gulf News

UAE weather: Residents of the northern Emirates were greeted by morning rain on Friday, April 3. Weathermen expect scattered rainfall over some parts of the country today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, residents can expect an increase in cloud-cover during the day, which could result in rainfall over some parts of the UAE.

The NCM also issued a yellow warning for residents near Dubai, Ras AL Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, to be on the lookout for fog and mist formation till about 9am, today.

Visibility is expected to be poor and residents are advised to be cautious if driving.

Temperatures will be between 21° C to 34° C across the emirates.