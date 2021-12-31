The last day of 2021 began with heavy to moderate rainfall and lightning in many parts of the country. The NCM has issued yellow weather alert, warning of convective clouds formation along the UAE coast.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the roads will be slippery when wet due to the rain.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas. The NCM has issued yellow weather alert, warning of convective clouds formation along the UAE coast.
The weather bureau has reported light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas of Dubai such as Al Awir, Jebel Ali Palm Island, and Expo site. There is also moderate to heavy rain fall in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Dibba, Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, Sharjah, Ghalilah, Maleha, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 30 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.
We can expect some moderate to strong Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 45 Km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to rough with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.