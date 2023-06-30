Dubai: If you are heading out on Friday to enjoy the ongoing Eid Al Adha break, dress for a warm day with sunny skies across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, in the morning. There is also a chance of convective cloud formation by the afternoon eastward over the mountains.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to be warm. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
For those planning to go to the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.