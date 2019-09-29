Residents can expect and increase in cloud cover and a chance of rainfall

Early morning fog in Dubai on Sunday. Weathermen say humidity levels will increase, especially near the coasts, resulting in fog formation over some areas of the country, on Sunday. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, beware of rainfall over some parts of the country on Sunday.

According to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud cover might increase throughout the day, and these clouds can be associated with rainfall in the afternoon.

There has been a yellow warning for residents about rainfall, over the weekend so be alert.

Cloud cover will increase during the day, and overcast skies might help with the temperatures, that are expected to rise.

If you’re heading outdoors, take precautions.

Temperatures can range from 39-41°C. Strong winds will also blow at a speed of 34 to 36km/h.

In general, humidity levels will increase, especially near the coasts, resulting in fog formation over some areas of the country.

Humidity will be slightly lower, and is expected to be between 60 to 75 per cent.