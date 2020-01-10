The aircraft that's conducting cloud seeding in the UAE right now Image Credit: NCM

Dubai: More clouds are expected to move towards the UAE and the country's weathermen are on standby to launch more cloud seeding flights to enhance rainfall over the country.

A National Center of Meteorology official told Gulf News: "We have done five cloud seeding flights from yesterday. We started around 5 or 6 pm because we knew there were clouds moving towards the country. More cloud seeding is expected until tomorrow and our weathermen are always on standby.

According to the NCM: "The country will be affected by unstable weather conditions from today, as a result of the presence of an upper air trough from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass accompanied by a surface trough from the Red Sea, associated with rainfall of different intensity with intervals over scattered areas of the country."

A weather forecaster from the NCM explained what this meant. He said: "These clouds are different from our regular summer month clouds. Since yesterday, cold air is descending towards the UAE from the western region and the Red Sea. Right now both the upper air and surface have low pressure. And, when the cold air mass reaches the UAE and there is low pressure, it helps to generate clouds. The situation will remain the same until tomorrow evening, and then calm down. However, there will be scattered rain on Sunday also."

Here is a look at the radar imagery for cloud cell movement over the country: