File photo: Fog in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: While the weather in the UAE continues to be warm, morning fog has returned to the country.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of a thick blanket of fog till 8am, in many parts of the UAE, causing poor horizontal visibility, less than 1000 meters. Drivers were advised to be careful on the roads.

The areas were highlighted in red and yellow in an image shared on Instagram,

Partly cloudy weather conditions have been predicted in the country, especially in the Jais mountains, Fujairah, Al Ain and the coastal areas of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. However, no rain is predicted as of now in the country.

The NCM has also said that UAE residents can expect warm and humid weather conditions. The national weather bureau indicated that the mercury will continue to hit highs close to 40-46°C in most parts of the country. In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 27-31 ° C.

Humidity levels will be very high and are forecast to reach 90 per cent in coastal areas, 85 per cent in internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions. Humid weather conditions will also create a possibility of mist formation at night and in the early morning hours tomorrow.

Fog and mist were reported today early morning in parts of Abu Dhabi.