Light showers were reported in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening.
With low temperatures and partly cloudy skies, this weekend will be perfect for outdoor plans. However, beware of dust storms at times during the day.
According to the Met office's weekend forecast skies will be partly cloudy. Low clouds appear over some coastal and western areas during the daytime. There is no alert for rain.
Temperature lows are expected to be between 18 to 22 degrees Celsius.
Light to moderate winds are expected through the day causing dusty weather at times.
Humidity will increase on Saturday night, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in the weather forecast.
On Sunday, a slight increase in temperatures is expected, the NCM said.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be moderate to slight, becoming rough at times by morning in Oman Sea.
While similar weather is expected till Monday, the NCM added that there is a chance of scattered rainfall on Tuesday, and cloudy weather on Wednesday.