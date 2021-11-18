Dubai: It’s going to be a pleasant end to the week for UAE residents as cool temperatures and cloudy skies are expected on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, especially in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Ajman and islands on the coast of the UAE. There is a chance of rainfall in these areas as well.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Winds are expected to increase with cloud activity.
The humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent and be at its highest at night and on Friday morning.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s on average with minimum temperatures being within 19°C ‐ 25°C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The sea is expected to be moderately calm, and may become rough at times during the daytime with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slightly rough in the Oman Sea.