'The Emirates Constellation' is made up of seven stars in the shape of the UAE map Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Celebrating the UAE Golden Jubilee, banking group Emirates NBD has announced the UAE’s own star constellation, launched in collaboration with Dubai Astronomy Group.

In the shape of the UAE map, ‘The Emirates Constellation’ is formed by seven stars, representing the seven emirates of the UAE. The constellation was revealed to UAE citizens and residents at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Opportunity Forum on the eve of the UAE’s 50th National Day. UAE residents will have the opportunity to view The Emirates Constellation by visiting the Dubai Astronomy website. They are also invited to visit a dedicated webpage on the Emirates NBD website where they can select one of the seven stars in the constellation and pay a tribute to the UAE in the ‘Year of the 50th’.

A screengrab from the video showing Dr Hasan Al Hariri, President, Dubai Astronomy Group Image Credit: Screengrab

As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the banking group also launched a video campaign that pays tribute to the role that stars played historically in guiding nomadic Bedouins in the vast desert and charts the successful trajectory of the UAE over the last 50 years, including becoming the first Arab country to reach Mars.

The video campaign recalls the visionary words of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “He who does not know his past cannot make the best of his present and future”.

Fitting tribute

Moadh Bukhash, chief marketing officer at Emirates NBD, said: “Inspired by the UAE’s sky-high ambition and many successes, our campaign gifts the people of the UAE ‘The Emirates Constellation’, a special place among the stars for our wonderful nation as it turns 50. The UAE has achieved so much in just five decades and guided by our founding fathers and the wise leadership of the UAE, we hope that The Emirates Constellation will guide our future and inspire our people to continue to reach for the stars.”