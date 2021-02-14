Thick fog once again engulfed many parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al Quwain on Sunday morning. The National Center of Meteorology has cautioned motorists in these areas of reduced visibility on roads.
Instagram account @storm_ae also shared a video of thick fog causing reduced visibility on roads.
The NCM forecast hazy and partly cloudy weather across the emirates today. "Continuation of fog and mist over some coastal and internal areas by morning becoming partly cloudy at times," the weather bureau said in it's daily weather report.
Temperatures across the UAE
The maximum temperature recorded over the country was 30.8°C, yesterday.
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas are expected to reach between 25-30°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and between 16-21 °C in mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures will continue to reach as low as 10-14°C in the internal areas. In the coastal areas, temperature lows will be between 13-17°C, and 7-12°C in mountainous regions.
Humidity to hit 95 per cent
It will be a humid morning and relative humidity is expected to increase at night. According to the NCM, relative humidity in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, will hit a maximum of 95 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
High humidity will result in a chance of fog and mist formation on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and other parts of the UAE.
"The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea" the NCM said.