The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was seen on Thursday walking with Mohammad Alabbar

Social media users were elated to see Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed walking in Dubai Mall on Thursday. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: @emirates.exclusive

Dubai: Shoppers at Dubai Mall could not believe their eyes when they saw none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed was seen walking with Mohammad Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, as they both sat down at a coffee-shop at fashion Avenue on Thursday .

The video clip of Sheikh Mohed Bin Zayed immediately went viral across social networking sites in the UAE, as residents were delighted to revel in the fact that the Crown Prince also enjoys spending time at the mall – just like everybody else.

The video clip showed Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed and Alabbar briskly walking on the ground floor next the Louis Vuitton store, as they then made their way to the first floor to sit down for a quick bite.

“Mohamed Bin Zayed, may you be graced with a long life,” tweeted @a_al7daili.