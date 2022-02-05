Dubai: The south Indian state of Kerala will announce 12 projects for its expat population this year, the Chief Minister of the state, Pinarayi Vijayan, said in Dubai on Saturday evening.

Speaking at a community reception, Vijayan said his government was committed to come up with more projects for the Malayali expats. “There will be 12 new projects for expats in the new financial year,” he announced.

Though he did not elaborate on the projects, Vijayan said they will benefit existing expats, those who are preparing for their migration, and those who are returning home after being expats. The projects are likely to be announced in the upcoming annual budget of the state.

Touching upon various existing welfare projects for the expats, Vijayan said steps would be taken to further expand the scope of many of them. Vijayan said the government accorded high importance to the welfare of expatriates along with the state’s progress.

Thanking expats

Highlighting the infrastructural development works being carried out during his two successive terms in office, he also urged the expat community members to work together with the government for Kerala’s progress and continue to be its cultural ambassadors.

The event was limited to 1,000 people in line with COVID-19 protocols Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

He also thanked them for standing by the state during the times of crises, which included the devastating floods in 2018 and 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Since all the Malayalis including the expats have fought every disaster together, Kerala has become a role model in disaster management as well, he said.

Lauding the rapid development of Dubai and the UAE, Vijayan said his government was committed to ensure the growth of the state and provide better infrastructural facilities and amenities as wished by expatriates when they visit their mother land. He claimed that the government has brought in several timely changes that have spurred development in various sectors in the state.

“We cannot claim that we have changed everything. But we have changed the thought that ‘nothing is going to change in Kerala’, with many timely development works,” Vijayan said.

Vijayan, who recently met several UAE leaders including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the Keralite expats for the love accorded to him by each and every leader he met during his weeklong visit to the UAE this time.

“Each and every one of them said the same thing — Kerala holds a space in our hearts. It was all because of you….It was all because of you and the generations of expatriates of yesteryears. It was all because of your hard work, loyalty, law-abiding nature and your contribution to this country.”

Expo visit

Vijayan said he had earlier decided to skip visiting the UAE during the pandemic. However, he changed his mind after Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, invited him to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

On Friday, Vijayan opened the Kerala Week celebration at India Pavilion at Expo.

MA Yusuff Ali, chairman, Lulu Group and vice-chairman, Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka-Roots), who had accompanied Vijayan during his meetings with the UAE leaders and ministers, said the warm reception given to the Kerala Chief Minister this time was unprecedented. “I must say, he was given a royal welcome in the UAE. It is because of the humble nature and hard work of the large Malayali community here,” he added.

MA Yusuff Ali, chairman, Lulu Group and vice-chairman, Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka-Roots), speaking during the event Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

P. Rajeev, Kerala Minister for Law, Industries and Coir; John Brittas, member of Indian Parliament and journalist; Dr Azad Moopen, Norka Roots director, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare; OV Musthafa, Norka Roots director, RP Murali, director board member, Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board; and NK Kunjahammed, member Loka Kerala Sabha also spoke on the occasion.

The entry to the venue was restricted to 1,000 members of the 1 million-strong Keralite expat community due to the COVID-19 safety protocol.