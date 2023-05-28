Dubai: Indira Satheesh, an expat Indian who lives in Dubai, does not let a day go by without completing her fitness routine. That included her 50th birthday on May 15, on which she scaled up a portion of the world’s highest mountain from Everest Base Camp (ECB), nestled at 5,364 metres above sea level in Nepal.

Climbing mountains is not a rare feat for Indira - she conquered Africa’s highest peak, the 5,895-metre Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Satheesh Murugan.

“We surprised ourselves this time for I never expected I would scale EBC in the first shot. Age is just a number, as they say,” Indira said.

“For our mental and physical well-being, we need to stay fit. Being 50 is not old. You can achieve anything you want, at whatever age. It's all about the mental strength and the willingness to do it.”

Indira and Satheesh in the Himalayas Image Credit: Supplied

Training for the big day

To train for her golden birthday’s climb, she was spending three hours every day on the stair-master and the incline exercise machines.

Indira, a housewife, and her husband Satheesh, who works as a contracts manager, dedicate a lot of their time on fitness. “We tirelessly prepared for the expeditions, engaging in intense training sessions that encompassed various gym workouts, including step exercises, cycling, and weight lifting.

“This made a lot of difference. In addition, we did many local hiking expeditions in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Sharjah. This helped us push our limits and strengthen our resolve.”

Her 50th birthday celebration on Everest Base Camp Image Credit: Supplied

Following their Mt Kilimanjaro ascent, the couple’s thirst for exploration had led them to the captivating landscapes of Mount Batur, an active volcano in Bali, Indonesia. “It was very challenging terrain. But when we reached top of the mountain, the sight was breathtaking. It made everything possible and look so good,” she recalled.

Indira’s fitness tips

• Start with baby steps; walk around your community.

• Join a gym and explore the machines there. Find a good personal trainer to initially guide you through all the machines so you learn to work out in a safe manner.

• Stay consistent with whatever you do. There will be times when you have to drag yourself to the gym but when you finish, you will feel amazing.