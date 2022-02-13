Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Sunday said it added 2.83 million square metres of green areas to the city by planting more than 170,000 trees in various locations, and along roads and squares in Dubai in 2021.

An average of 466 trees were planted per day, 130 per cent higher than the initial target, increasing the total area of green spaces under the municipality’s supervision to around 43.83 million square metres, a press release from Government of Dubai Media Office said.

Describing the growth in green areas as an important environmental achievement, Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has been working to significantly increase green areas in the emirate and intensifying horticultural work along all main and secondary roads as well as residential areas in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a green and sustainable city and enhance people’s quality of life and happiness.”

He said the landscaping work also supports the objectives of the ‘Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’ to expand green areas in the city.

Integrated system

As part of its strategy, the municipality has expanded both natural and acquired green areas to enhance environmental sustainability amidst population growth and urban development, in accordance with international best practices, Al Hajri added.

Dubai Municipality has an integrated system in place to maintain cultivated areas and ensure highly efficient irrigation systems. The municipality also regularly monitors green areas and conducts awareness campaigns to encourage greenery projects in the city.

Additionally, it continues to support the agricultural sector in the emirate by granting licensing approvals to companies and establishments as part of its efforts to meet the environmental objectives of the emirate.

Diversifying trees

Al Hajri explained that the Municipality has a new focus on planting local trees such as Ghaf and Sidr as well as trees that are able to tolerate the salinity of the UAE soil.

“Over the past year, we significantly re-engineered our processes for horticultural work on Dubai’s main and secondary roads, squares and residential areas. We also introduced new trees that can withstand the UAE’s environment, such as Al Busida and Green Cassia trees, which are grown at the municipality’s nurseries.”

He added: “In addition, we planted trees that can help prevent sand encroachment on all external roads. In the coming years, we aim to intensify and diversify the planting of trees in open desert areas by using local species that can tolerate Dubai’s climate, which in turn will enhance our ability to combat climate change.”

Smart systems

Dubai Municipality attaches great importance to landscaping and city beautification projects as part of its efforts to enhance environmental sustainability. The municipality has deployed Artificial Intelligence technologies to raise the efficiency of irrigation systems and pumping stations used in its horticultural work. In the next phase, the municipality plans to implement several beautification projects in various areas across the emirate.