Ajman: Ajman Police have helped reunite a Syrian couple who were separated due to financial problems for seven years.
The Syrian expat in Ajman had been unable to bring his wife here after suffering financial setbacks. Their plight worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions.
Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, head of Al Madina Comprehensive Police Station in Ajman, said the husband visited the police station for help in finding a solution.
Emotional reunion
Ajman Police responded quickly to make the arrangements to bring his wife here and paid for her visa and air ticket. A patrol car and a number of officers and individuals went to the airport with the husband to receive the wife. In an atmosphere of joy, she arrived at the airport and was received by her husband, in the presence of a number of Ajman Police officers, who gave them a bouquet of flowers and booked a hotel room for their reunion.
The couple extended their gratitude to Ajman Police and its leadership for the humanitarian gesture.
The move came as part of the force’s effort in supporting human solidarity and consolidating the principles of brotherhood among nations, Ajman Police General Command said.