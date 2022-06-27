Image Credit: Supplied

You don't have to own property in a foreign country to experience living surrounded by woodlands anymore. The highly-acclaimed residential concept, Masaar, located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district in Sharjah, close to Tilal City, offers this and more. Now, Robinia, Masaar’s third community, with 565 nature-inspired villas and town houses, is welcoming potential home seekers to invest in the UAE’s largest forested project.

An enviable lifestyle awaits buyers of Robinia, which shares Masaar's green woodland spine. Its high-quality and spacious villas and townhouses will have state-of-the-art smart home features, including remote access, climate control and dynamic lighting. Larger villas offer increased privacy, additional lounges, expansive terraces, and pristine, private swimming pools. Residences at Robinia are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.

Image Credit: Supplied

In fact, Robinia’s launch was moved forward due to unprecedented demand. The first two of Masaar’s eight distinct gated communities, released in 2021, have all been sold out.

Exclusive living by the woodland

Masaar's quiet communities are safe, uncrowded and full of features to help keep you active and invigorated. On completion, Masaar residents will find themselves surrounded by a forest of 50,000 trees. While this is undoubtedly a breath of fresh air for residents living in a country famed for its beautiful yet unforgiving desert vistas, it's only the beginning when it comes to a balanced lifestyle.

To help residents explore the natural wonders that surround their new homes, Masaar has a 6.6km cycling track along the border of the development, as well as an additional 5km cycling and jogging path inside the community for fitness enthusiasts. Residents can also get some tranquility in special quiet zones dotted throughout the parklands. Imagine finding your special place daily to meditate, enjoy a good book or listen to the tunes of your choice, where your stresses melt away as the natural earth below you invigorates your soul. It sounds like bliss because it is.

Image Credit: Supplied

As for children who are less inclined to chill, there are ample play zones filled with jungle gyms, ziplines, swings, climbing frames, seesaws and slides, along with unique and engaging installations for learning and laughter. The heart of the community, the Masaar Experience Centre and Show Villa, along with a children’s adventure playground, skatepark, and the Zad food truck park, will all open in the coming weeks.

Sports fans can grab a partner or build a team to play on any one of the football, tennis, basketball, or padel tennis courts made available to all residents free of charge – just book and bounce.

Arada, the property development specialist behind the Masaar forested district, aims to create extraordinary crossover spaces between the residential, commercial and community structures that allow people to gather, grow and thrive.

Along with the many green spaces for exercising, picnics and relaxation, Robinia and the Masaar project in general offer residents the best shopping, cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, and a fitness centre within a central community hub – all easily accessible from every home in the district. For those hoping to break out and replace the bustle of the city with family-friendly community living, Robinia is a welcome escape without sacrificing those city-living conveniences to which they’ve become accustomed.

Image Credit: Supplied

For families looking for the variety that comes with eating out, if one of the many restaurants in the community hub doesn't appeal, they're sure to find a flavour to their taste at Zad, a street-food park and village with ten branded mobile kitchens offering a wide range of food concepts serving hot and ready-to-eat favourites. Enjoy your meal at a table in the open-air park setting, in your air-conditioned vehicle, or back home.

Despite a natural buffer zone around the outside of the project to protect residents from the traffic noise of the roads surrounding the location, residents will have easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road. Close to the Sharjah Mosque and Arada's first project, Nasma Residences, Masaar is just a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and a 20-minute drive away from Dubai. Commuters will also find that the traffic to Dubai or the northern emirates is light in either direction.

All in all, whether you're looking at a two-bedroom, semi-detached town house or a lavish five-bedroom villa, Robinia promises to set the bar of destination living high.