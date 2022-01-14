Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and several Brazilian media outlets discussed strengthening their media cooperation and exchanging news.

Their discussions took place during the visit of the delegation, led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, to Brazil, which follows the signing of a joint cooperation agreement at Expo 2020 Dubai in December 2021 between WAM and several major Latin American media establishments and TV channels.

The WAM delegation began its tour by visiting Banderas Media Group which was established in 1937 and owns TV channels attracting nearly 55 million viewers, in addition to radio stations and printed media.

The delegation was briefed about the group’s work and discussed cooperation, most notably the fact the group will be the official Brazilian broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The delegation also visited the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce in Sao Paolo and was briefed about its activities and the work of the Brazilian-Arab News Agency (ANBA). WAM and ANBA signed a media cooperation and news exchange Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the visit.

The delegation then visited Agencia Brasil-EBC in Brasilia, one of the country’s primary sources of news, working with thousands of local, regional and international newspapers. Under this framework, the two entities signed a media cooperation and news exchange agreement.

The WAM delegation met with officials of the Estadao news agency, to explore the best media services provided by the agency and discuss potential cooperation opportunities.

Business dinner

The delegation also visited the Sao Paolo-based Groupo Folha, a major media establishment in Brazil founded in 1921.

WAM’s delegation held a business dinner in Sao Paolo for media establishments and influencers to discuss ways of encouraging media cooperation.

Al Rayssi stressed that the UAE and Brazil shared deep-rooted ties and highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries in various areas, supported by their leaderships.

He also expressed his happiness at visiting Brazil, under the framework of WAM’s keenness to boost its cooperation and partnerships with Brazilian media establishments.

Strategic partnership

The strategic partnership between WAM and Brazilian media outlets will help widen media coverage about the UAE in Brazil and increase the amount of Brazilian news content in the Emirati media, he affirmed. This is a key step to enhancing the strategic ties between the two countries in all sectors, he added.

Al Rayssi also highlighted WAM’s keenness to witness the participation of Brazilian media outlets in the Global Media Congress, which Abu Dhabi will host on 1st November, 2022.