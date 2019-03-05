The walk will start from 7.30am at The Block in D3 and costs Dh50 to enter with proceeds going to Dubai Autism Centre, a non-profit organisation that serves children with autism spectrum disorders in the UAE. Funds raised from a raffle will also go to the charity. The fun-filled event seeks to unite the community and raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of a condition, which is estimated to effect one in 59 children, according to the latest reports. For more information visit www.wewalk.ae. The event is free for children aged four years and under.