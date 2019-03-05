Dubai: A 2-km walkathon called WeWalk by Tecom Group will be held in collaboration with Dubai Autism Centre this Friday at Dubai Design District.
The walk will start from 7.30am at The Block in D3 and costs Dh50 to enter with proceeds going to Dubai Autism Centre, a non-profit organisation that serves children with autism spectrum disorders in the UAE. Funds raised from a raffle will also go to the charity. The fun-filled event seeks to unite the community and raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of a condition, which is estimated to effect one in 59 children, according to the latest reports. For more information visit www.wewalk.ae. The event is free for children aged four years and under.