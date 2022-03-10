It’s time to get back into the swing of things and start savouring the brunch scene once again. Wondering where to begin?
Head straight to the elegant Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, where its popular Mezzerie restaurant has brought back its brunch. The new Surf & Turf-themed buffet pairs the finest and freshest delights from the land and sea, such as charcoal grilled tomahawk, beef tenderloin, and duck and lamb chops with live lobster, tiger prawns, salmon, sea bass and kingfish fillet.
You can also indulge in a selection of poached seafood on ice including fine de claire oysters, king crab, lobster claws, Hokkaido scallops and more. The culinary journey doesn’t stop there – pick and choose from a variety of stations featuring charcuterie, salads fresh from the garden and the delightful mozzarella bar.
To complete the experience, you can also sample unique concoctions from a variety of beverage counters while live music keeps the vibe flowing.
Truly a family affair, children under 10 dine for free and after a family feast, children aged 4-12 are welcome to head to Coco’s Kids Club for an afternoon of fun while grown-ups relax and unwind.
Starting at 1pm and running until 4pm every Saturday, the Surf & Turf brunch with soft beverages costs Dh450 a person while additional house beverages and free-flow bubbly will set you back Dh600. Brunch for children aged 10-15 costs Dh150.