An evening at the movies in Dubai amidst the COVID-19 pandemic was short-lived as Vox Cinemas shut down its drive-in cinema as the emirate extended its restrictions in the lead up to the Eid Al Fitr long weekend.

The Vox Cinemas Drive-In theatre, which opened to the public on May 17 amidst sold out evening shows at 7.30pm daily at Mall of the Emirates, had to shut its operations within days of opening as the UAE extended its movement restrictions starting May 20 from 8pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

According to a statement, the entity said: “In adherence with the government’s updated curfew extension in the UAE, Vox Cinemas Drive-in at Mall of the Emirates will be temporarily closed from Wednesday, May 20.”

Customers who had purchased tickets received an email addressed by Cameron Mitchell, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, which promised a full refund in light of the current circumstances, with ticket holders getting priority in rebooking tickets when the cinema reopens.

The drive-in cinema was located on the Level 3 parking of the mall, next to Ski Dubai. Tickets are priced at Dh180 + VAT per car. A maximum of two people were permitted per car and the ticket price includes access to the movie as well as an F&B package for two people consisting of caramel popcorn, salt popcorn, nachos, M&Ms, soft drinks and water.