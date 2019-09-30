The UAE passport has become one of the world's most powerful in the world. Image Credit: Gulf News File

Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has announced that UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports can now travel to the Central African Republic without the need for pre-entry visas.

The decision will come into effect as of October 8, 2019.

The exemption is in line with the Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement signed between the UAE and the Central African Republic that was signed on September 8 in Abu Dhabi. According to the agreement, Emiratis can travel to the Central African Republic without the need to issue pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sylvie Baipo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the UAE’s MoFAIC, commended the Central African Republic’s decision to waiver visas for Emirati nationals, saying that it reflects the significant friendly and cooperative ties between the two countries.

He added that the newly effective agreement demonstrates the strength of relations between the UAE and the Central African Republic, which were founded on the spirit of mutual understanding and respect, and in line with the aspirations and directives of the leadership of both countries to further develop relations that will contribute to mutual goals and interests.

Al Mazrouei said this agreement reflect positively on tourism, trade, investment and other sectors, which, in turn, will further promote the cooperative bonds between the two countries.