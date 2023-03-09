Dubai: A throwback video shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, on Instagram, went viral on Thursday. It reached more than a million views in less than two hours. The video shows a cocker spaniel pup playing with a child.
“#Tb Hamdan and Zoro,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel.
The clip that lasts for a minute shows the puppy jumping playfully around the little boy.
The video quickly garnered over 145,000 likes and over 5,000 comments, with many followers saying that the video was very “cute”.
The Crown Prince often takes to Instagram to share photos showing his love for animals.
Last year in March, a viral video showed how an abused stray dog that suffered severe wounds after being shot several times with an air gun had recovered well under the care of Sheikh Hamdan.
Hamdan, who has over 15 million followers on Instagram, has previously shared photos with animals including falcons, horses, giraffes and marine life.