Residents share on social media clips of hail taken from different parts of the country

Hail in the UAE on Sunday. Image Credit: Instagram / @binmejren_sultan

Highlights Videos from Dubai, Sharjah, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah and other parts of the UAE

Dubai: Many parts of the UAE recieved hail on Sunday morning, after the country saw record rainfall on Saturday.

UAE residents from different parts of the country shared videos on social media.

Hail in Sharjah Image Credit: Gulf News reader Hamza Khan

Instagram user @binmejren_sultan shared these videos from Jebel Jais.

Here's one from Ras Al Khor in Dubai.

@marketingdude posted: "Hail in RAK (Ras Al Khaimah) right now."